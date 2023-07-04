Aamir Khan And Rajkumar Hirani In Talks For Exciting Biopic Project

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are in talks for a new collaboration after their successful films.

Rajkumar Hirani is currently occupied with the release of Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Fans eagerly await their reunion after a decade since their last collaboration, PK.

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, a beloved actor-director duo known for their successful collaborations on films like 3 Idiots and PK, have been in talks to work together again.

Following their last joint project in 2014, fans have eagerly anticipated their reunion. According to reports, Hirani recently presented a concept to Aamir Khan, and here’s what transpired during their meeting.

“It’s a known fact that Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are extremely fond of each other, and have been wanting to collaborate again for a while. They have even discussed many concepts in the past, and it seems they have finally found a subject that both of them like equally. It’s a biopic, and when Aamir heard the idea he instantly got excited. Having said that, Raju sir is presently busy with Dunki and will start working on the final script and other pre-production formalities after the release of his film with Shah Rukh Khan. Even though the discussion at present is at a nascent stage, it seems promising,” according to a source.

If everything goes according to their plans, Aamir Khan and Hirani could begin shooting the film next year, marking a decade since their last collaboration, PK, released in 2014. Currently, Rajkumar Hirani is preparing for the release of Dunki, a film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal. The director officially announced Dunki in April 2022. “@iamsrk, Aakhir humne ek saath movie banane ka decision le hi liya. Extremely thrilled to announce #Dunki, coming to you next Christmas! Release in cinemas on 22.12.23,” Rajkumar Hirani recently shared a message on his Instagram account.