AI Converts Wahaj Ali & Saba Qamar Into Marvel Heroes

Since Fawad Khan and Mehwish Hayat, popular Pakistani actors, were cast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series “Ms. Marvel,” fans in Pakistan have been imagining their favourite stars as Marvel superheroes. Thanks to advanced technology and easily accessible AI, social media users have been able to bring their dreams to life. With AI capable of reimagining historical landmarks and transforming political figures into rockstars, it’s no wonder that fans are now envisioning Saba Qamar and Wahaj Ali as Avengers.

A recent post on social media showcased the two actors dressed as iconic MCU characters: Qamar as Ironheart and Wahaj Ali wearing cyborg-inspired armour. The post gained attention, and even Qamar herself shared the AI-generated avatars on her Instagram story, acknowledging the creativity of the fans.

On the work front, Saba Qamar recently graced the small screen with her exceptional talent in the drama serial ‘Sar-e-Rah,’ alongside Muneeb Butt, Saboor Aly, Hareem Farooq, and others.