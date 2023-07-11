Anushka Sharma leaves ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ after Priyanka Chopra’s departure

Priyanka reportedly hasn’t chosen to skip the movie either.

After Priyanka Chopra supposedly departed the movie, Anushka Sharma was given the chance to star in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa; the most recent information indicates that she declined the offer.

Priyanka reportedly hasn’t chosen to skip the movie either. She continues to appear in the Farhan-directed road movie.

According to source, “Anushka has not even been approached for Jee Le Zara. Why should she be? When Priyanka has not opted out. This is some marketing team’s brainwave.”

“The truth is, Anushka wants to devote optimum time to her daughter. After Zero in 2018, she has signed only one film, Chakda Express. Then someone gets up, decides she will be part of Jee Le Zara, and then decides she won’t be part of it. Nothing of this sort happened”

As per the reports, “Anushka was excited about the idea of a female-led journey of self-discovery, but the shooting timelines were not matching with her calendar.”

“She has to balance her personal life with her profession, and allotting the number of days that Farhan asked for was not possible. There are a lot of combination dates with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, but it was not in line with her schedule.”

After helming Dil Chahta Hai, Farhan Akhtar is back in the director’s chair for the women-focused road trip movie Jee Le Zaraa starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.