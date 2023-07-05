Bengali Singer Revives Kaifi Khalil’s Magic With ‘Kahani Suno’

Kaifi Khalil, a renowned singer in South Asia, has gained immense popularity with his song “Kahani Suno 2.0” topping the charts worldwide.

“Kahani Suno 2.0” has become a sensation, captivating audiences across South Asia and beyond. Its poignant lyrics and soulful melody have touched the hearts of listeners. The music video features Wahaj Ali, Hania Aamir, and Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz, further enhancing the song’s appeal. It has become a beloved tune, resonating with people from all walks of life.

This masterpiece has solidified its place as a timeless tribute to the anguish of unrequited love. Its allure continues to captivate listeners of all generations, and its popularity remains unwavering. Additionally, the song received a rendition by Aima Baig, titled “Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha,” which serves as the OST for the drama of the same name.

Ankita Bhattacharyya, hailing from West Bengal, India, mesmerized music enthusiasts with her enchanting voice as she breathed new life into the iconic track “Kahani Suno” by Balochi singer Kaifi Khalil. The video quickly spread across the internet, amassing thousands of likes from fans and admirers who praised and complimented the singer.

Initially mistaken as a talent from Bangladesh, Bhattacharyya showcased her talent and won hearts as the champion of Zee Bangla Saregamapa 2019. In this captivating video, she flawlessly delivers Khalil’s “Kahani Suno,” reaffirming her position as a Bengali singer who has truly done justice to the song.