Britney Spears was hit in the face by the bodyguard of Victor Wembanyama.

Spears said she felt “helpless” in most situations.

Spears has said that she is still a fan of Wembanyama.

Advertisement

After getting hit in the face by the security officer of the NBA player Victor Wembanyama, Britney Spears admitted she wanted to “cry out on all levels.”

The “Gimme More” singer responded to a viral video of her yelling, “That’s America for you!” on Instagram on Friday. Moments later, the guard backhanded her in front of Catch restaurant in Las Vegas, shouting “F—k you all!”

“I don’t feel like I have been treated as an equal person in this country … of course when I watched the video myself … the people who actually swarmed around me when they heard me get hit made me feel like I mattered !!!” she wrote.

“I wasn’t aware of that at the time … all people could hear was me saying f—k you all … which was WAY BETTER THAN HITTING HIM BACK 🙄🙄 🙄 !!!”

Spears, 41, said that her response to the incident on Wednesday was “BAD,” but she compared it to being subjected to the restrictions of her 13-year conservatorship, which expires in 2021.

“I have felt helpless in most situations,” she shared, “and my experience in Vegas and my reaction was a cry out on all levels … I will say it !!!”

Advertisement

While out with her husband, Sam Asghari, and her manager, Cade Hudson, the pop singer was seen in cellphone footage by the local US magazine approaching Wembanyama, 19, from behind.

Just before Damian Smith, the San Antonio Spurs player’s bodyguard, reached back and struck Spears, knocking her sunglasses off, it was heard that she had said, “Excuse me, sir,” to the player.

The “Toxic” singer noted in a Friday Instagram post that she had only lightly touched Wembanyama and had never before witnessed a bodyguard abusing a fan.

“I’ve been working in the industry for years and have been with some of the most famous people in the world,” she wrote.

“NSYNC at one point were like The Beatles … girls would throw themselves at them everywhere we went … not one time in my life has a security guard ever hit another person!”

Spears wrote that she was “not sharing this to be a victim” and even insisted she is “still a huge fan of the NBA player.”

Advertisement

He didn’t mean to hit me with his security, S—t happens, people. Finally, she said.

After the meeting, the singer of “Hold Me Closer” reported Smith to the authorities, but the Las Vegas Metropolitan authorities Department decided not to press charges.

“Due to the fact that [Smith] did not willfully or unlawfully use any force or violence upon Britney and probable cause did not exist, an arrest was not made and a citation was not given,” read a police report.

Also Read Behavior of Britney Spears grows “alarming” making his family plan another intervention Britney Spears' behavior has become "alarming" to her family and friends. Spears...