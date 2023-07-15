Chris Evans’ brother says people make it hard for him to date

Advertisement

Chris, aged 42, and Alba, aged 26, have faced significant backlash from certain fans since going public with their two-year romance in January. Scott, aged 39, shared that Chris has encountered challenges in his dating life, attributing them to the hassle he and his love interests receive from fans.

Speaking on Nick Viall’s podcast ‘The Viall Files’, Scott said: “It’s tough, people can ruin things pretty quickly. The way people can be, it can make it pretty hard to date someone like that because you think like, ‘oh I’m just dating a person, he’s a guy’, and then all of a sudden it’s article after article after post after post… [and] everybody is just being like you are a piece of c*** to anybody he’s tried to date and just destroying them. You can only take that for so long and it makes relationships kind of hard for him.

“It’s been a slow burn over the years [for Chris’ career], it’s not like he catapulted into fame. We watched the internet happen. Twitter wasn’t around when he first started making movies so being able to just see it all … and what can happen … it can be a dark place and people can get very bold.”

However, Scott insisted that Chris and Alba are “pretty serious” and he approves of the relationship”