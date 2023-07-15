Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chris Evans’ brother says people make it hard for him to date

Chris Evans’ brother says people make it hard for him to date

Articles
Advertisement
Chris Evans’ brother says people make it hard for him to date
Advertisement
  • Chris Evans’ brother Scott has defended the Hollywood star’s romance with Alba Baptista.
  • They have faced significant backlash from certain fans since going public.
  • Scott insisted that Chris and Alba are “pretty serious” and he approves of the relationship”.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Chris, aged 42, and Alba, aged 26, have faced significant backlash from certain fans since going public with their two-year romance in January. Scott, aged 39, shared that Chris has encountered challenges in his dating life, attributing them to the hassle he and his love interests receive from fans.

Speaking on Nick Viall’s podcast ‘The Viall Files’, Scott said: “It’s tough, people can ruin things pretty quickly. The way people can be, it can make it pretty hard to date someone like that because you think like, ‘oh I’m just dating a person, he’s a guy’, and then all of a sudden it’s article after article after post after post… [and] everybody is just being like you are a piece of c*** to anybody he’s tried to date and just destroying them. You can only take that for so long and it makes relationships kind of hard for him.

“It’s been a slow burn over the years [for Chris’ career], it’s not like he catapulted into fame. We watched the internet happen. Twitter wasn’t around when he first started making movies so being able to just see it all … and what can happen … it can be a dark place and people can get very bold.”

However, Scott insisted that Chris and Alba are “pretty serious” and he approves of the relationship”

Also Read

When Matt Damon opened up about the difficult times he experienced
When Matt Damon opened up about the difficult times he experienced

Matt Damon defies the odds and makes a rare appearance despite his...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story