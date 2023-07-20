Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dalton Gomez resists sobbing as Ariana Grande sings fairytale 

Dalton Gomez resists sobbing as Ariana Grande sings fairytale 

Articles
Advertisement
Dalton Gomez resists sobbing as Ariana Grande sings fairytale 

Dalton Gomez resists sobbing as Ariana Grande sings fairytale 

Advertisement

It appears that Dalton Gomez is not handling the breakup with Ariana Grande well.

After their breakup, the star is apparently in shambles. According to a source, “Dalton has been devastated by it.”

“A separation is not what he wanted. He wanted the fairy tale, happy ending, and it’s not looking that way.”

The second insider said, ““Dalton is really hoping to make things work with Ariana.”

They said, “Despite the rocky patches they’ve been through, he isn’t ready to give up on their marriage. He saw himself spending the rest of his life with Ariana and will do anything to get past this.”

Advertisement

In 2021, the couple became husband and wife. It wasn’t until after a year that the ex-lovers ran into trouble.

The insider claimed that “They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Netflix expands strongly despite crackdowns on password sharing
Netflix expands strongly despite crackdowns on password sharing

Netflix is experiencing unprecedented growth, adding 5.89 million subscribers in the second...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story