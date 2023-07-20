Dalton Gomez resists sobbing as Ariana Grande sings fairytale 

It appears that Dalton Gomez is not handling the breakup with Ariana Grande well.

After their breakup, the star is apparently in shambles. According to a source, “Dalton has been devastated by it.”

“A separation is not what he wanted. He wanted the fairy tale, happy ending, and it’s not looking that way.”

The second insider said, ““Dalton is really hoping to make things work with Ariana.”

They said, “Despite the rocky patches they’ve been through, he isn’t ready to give up on their marriage. He saw himself spending the rest of his life with Ariana and will do anything to get past this.”

In 2021, the couple became husband and wife. It wasn’t until after a year that the ex-lovers ran into trouble.

The insider claimed that “They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends.”

