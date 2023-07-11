Hansal Mehta Lauds Kareena Kapoor Khan for Upcoming Project

Hansal Mehta is renowned for his exceptional storytelling and talent-spotting prowess.

Hansal Mehta, renowned for his exceptional storytelling and talent-spotting prowess, has established an illustrious career spanning 23 years. Not only has he discovered talents like Rajkummar Rao, but he also propelled Pratik Gandhi to the forefront with the highly acclaimed series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (2020), showcasing his keen eye for compelling narratives and promising actors.

Generating significant industry buzz, Mehta’s upcoming project—an untitled thriller noir drama featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan—has intensified excitement. Recently, Mehta shed light on his collaboration with the actress, offering effusive praise for her craft.

Known for her mainstream Bollywood roles, Kareena Kapoor Khan impressed Mehta with her acting prowess, despite his usual inclination towards working with emerging talents. In a conversation with Mid-Day, the director discussed his forthcoming thriller and shared his experience of working with the versatile actress. The convergence of their distinct genres—Mehta’s raw and gripping storytelling with Kareena’s mainstream Bollywood repertoire—promises an intriguing cinematic experience.

Reflecting on this contrast, Mehta affirmed, “One thing I can say is you will witness a new Kareena in the film. We had a fantastic time shooting the movie. With her, it’s the same kind of chemistry that I share with Rajkummar, Pratik, Mohammed Zeeshan [Ayyub], and Karishma [Tanna].”

Mehta expressed his delight at collaborating with Kareena Kapoor, describing it as an absolute joy and commending her acting abilities. Their new venture revolves around a cop drama primarily set in London, adding an international flavor to their collaboration.

While discussing his recent successes, including the acclaimed drama series Scam on Netflix and his multi-series contract with the platform, Mehta acknowledged the added security it brings.

He expressed, “It gives me an additional blanket of security. I now know that the stories I want to tell have a space where they will be embraced wholeheartedly. I applied many learnings from Scam 1992 to Scoop. One of them is that if you tell authentic Indian stories in an honest and engaging manner while trusting the audience’s intelligence, they can be effectively conveyed.”

Scoop, a critically acclaimed crime drama helmed by Hansal Mehta, features Karishma Tanna, Harman Baweja, and Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles. Streaming on Netflix, the Hindi drama series revolves around the high-profile court case of journalist Jigna Vora, accused of the murder of mid-day reporter Jyotirmoy Dey in June 2011.

