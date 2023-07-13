Hansal Mehta’s Health Affected by Stomach Infection

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta falls ill with a stomach infection and blames Mumbai’s drinking water.

The filmmaker highlights similar cases reported by his family doctor.

Hansal Mehta expresses disappointment in Mumbai’s infrastructure.

On Thursday morning, acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta fell ill with a stomach infection, which he attributed to the drinking water in Mumbai. In a tweet, he criticized the government for failing to ensure the provision of safe drinking water to the city’s residents. Mehta further mentioned that his doctor frequently encounters similar cases.

Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to express his thoughts, “I developed a terrible stomach infection this morning. It hit me before I’d even eaten. Spoke to my family doctor and he said that he is seeing at least 10 patients with similar symptoms every day and some have been hospitalised. The infections seem to be from a bug originating in our drinking water.”

I developed a terrible stomach infection this morning. It hit me before I’d even eaten. Spoke to my family doctor and he said that he is seeing at least 10 patients with similar symptoms everyday and some have been hospitalised. The infections seem to be from a bug originating in… — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 13, 2023

He mentioned and tagged leaders of the state including Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), CM Eknath Shinde, and Devendra Fadnavis in his remarks.

He added, “It is ridiculous that a city that is financial capital to the country and capital to a state with two deputy CMs cannot provide basic clean drinking water to its citizens. Not to mention the abysmal roads, the crippling traffic, the lack of readiness for flooding and crumbling state of our infrastructure. THIS IS MUMBAI. And it is run by people who just don’t give a damn about its citizens. All they care for is power and filling their own coffers. Shameful state of affairs. @mybmc @mieknathshinde @Dev_Fadnavis @AjitPawarSpeaks @AUThackeray.”

Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to share that not only has he been affected by a stomach infection, “I got a message from @karanmukeshvyas that he too is sick with a similar infection. So are people in his society,” Additionally, Hansal mentioned that people residing in Vyas’s society are also experiencing similar health issues. Following his tweet, a portion of Twitter users expressed agreement and support for Hansal’s concerns.

Hansal Mehta recently directed the film Scoop and is currently working on his next project, tentatively titled The Buckingham Murders. The movie features Kareena Kapoor in the lead role and was filmed in the United Kingdom. Kapoor portrays a mother and detective investigating a murder in a small town located in Buckinghamshire.

The storyline takes inspiration from the popular series Mare of Easttown, starring Kate Winslet. Although the film’s official title is yet to be announced, it is expected to be revealed later this year. However, no official confirmation has been provided regarding the title.

