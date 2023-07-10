Hareem Shah’s another leaked video has gone viral

Throwback: Hareem Shah takes internet by storm with her swimming Videos
Hareem Shah has been crowned the female TikTok star of the year....
Hareem Shah, a digital creator and controversy queen, has continued to make headlines, and this time she was featured in the trending topic on social media after some of her allegedly obscene videos went viral online.
The leaked footage was posted to social media by the Leaks Update Twitter account, which has now been deleted in response to several reports. In the video, Hareem can be seen standing in a lavatory while wearing a black top.
حریم شاہ کی ویڈیو لیک
جس کو پوری ویڈیو چاہیے وہ فوراً فالو اور ریٹویٹ کر کہ ڈی ایم میں ڈن کا میسج کریں ویڈیو سینڈ کر دی جائے گئ
ویڈیو بس فالو اور ریٹویٹ اور ڈن کرنے والوں کو سینڈ کی جائے گی فری میں مزے لینے والے دور رہے pic.twitter.com/a8FRRMOUoJAdvertisement
— Leaks Update (@HidenUp111000) July 10, 2023
The video was widely shared online, and many people on Twitter requested full versions.
