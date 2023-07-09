Hema Malini recalls about her harrowing experience with a director

Hema Malini shared a disturbing incident where a director asked her to remove the pin from her saree intentionally.

Hema Malini has had a successful career in Bollywood with notable films like “Sholay,” “Seeta Aur Geeta,” and “Dream Girl.”

Hema expressed her reluctance to work in films again due to the challenges associated with filming at the present time.

In a recent incident, veteran actress Hema Malini recounted an encounter with a director who requested her to remove the pin from her saree. Expressing her concerns about the saree falling off, the director shockingly responded that it was his intention. Hema Malini appeared visibly disturbed as she shared this experience.

Hema Malini, a highly renowned actress of her era, achieved immense popularity through her notable performances in numerous successful films. Some of her notable works include “Tum Haseen Main Jawaan” (1970), “Raja Jani” and “Seeta Aur Geeta” (1972), “Sholay” (1975), “Dream Girl” and “Kinara” (1977), “The Burning Train,” “Bandish,” and “Do Aur Do Paanch” (1980), “Satte Pe Satta” (1982), and “Apne Apne” (1987). Currently, she serves as a Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Mathura.

In an interview, Hema Malini revealed that a director had intentionally requested her saree pallu to slide down and had even asked her to remove her saree pin. She said, “He wanted to shoot some kind of a scene. I always put a pin on my saree. I said, ‘Saree niche gir jayegi’ (the loose end will slide down). They said that’s what we want.”

Additionally, she expressed her opinion that the filmmakers of the new generation do not prioritize making their actors look good. Consequently, she shared her reluctance to work in films again, citing the increasing challenges associated with filming in the present time.

During the interview, the veteran actress also discussed Raj Kapoor’s approach for the film “Satyam Shivam Sundaram.” She revealed that despite being aware that she would not accept such a role, he still extended the offer to her. “He said this is such a film, you will not do it but I am keen that you do it,” she added.

During her conversation with Raj Kapoor, Hema noted that her mother, seated beside her, also shook her head in disagreement.

Hema Malini, the wife of Dharmendra, is a mother to two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Her most recent film appearance was in “Shimla Mirchi,” directed and co-produced by Ramesh Sippy, known for directing the iconic film “Sholay.” The movie also starred Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh.