Edition: English
Edition: English

Hot Bod Alert: Ibrahim Ali Khan Goes Shirtless, Internet Reacts

  • Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, made headlines.
  • Recently as he was spotted shirtless at a football club in Mumbai.
  • The video quickly garnered reactions from fans, who praised his upbringing and humility.
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, made headlines recently as he was spotted shirtless at a football club in Mumbai. The star kid, who has been in the news for dating rumors with Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari, was seen playing football in the rain at a Mumbai sports club, where he flaunted his toned six-pack abs.

A video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram captured Ibrahim after his football match, confidently displaying his chiseled physique while holding a white T-shirt. Throughout most of the video, he was sporting dark grey shorts, and he graciously posed with fans who approached him.

The video quickly garnered reactions from fans, who praised his upbringing and humility. One fan remarked on how well-raised Ibrahim seemed, while another appreciated his down-to-earth nature. Comparisons were made to his father, Saif Ali Khan, with comments referring to him as “Saif Ali Khan 2.0” and “Young Saif.” Some even drew parallels to the charm of Saif Ali Khan from the 90s.

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Apart from his football endeavors, Ibrahim has also been making strides in the film industry. He recently worked as an assistant director in Karan Johar’s romantic comedy “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” which was released on July 28. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. Additionally, Ibrahim has reportedly completed shooting for his acting debut, although specific details about the project remain undisclosed.

With his captivating presence and dedication to both sports and filmmaking, Ibrahim Ali Khan continues to be a star in the making, keeping fans eagerly anticipating his future projects.

