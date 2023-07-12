Hrithik Roshan Celebrates His Film Super 30’s 4th Anniversary

Today marks the completion of 4 years of Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur’s Super 30. Hrithik’s portrayal in the biographical drama film, which was directed by Vikas Bahl, received high praise when it was released in theatres on July 12, 2019. Four years have passed since the release of Super 30, one of Hrithik Roshan’s most outlandish and daring performances. Hrithik Roshan shared throwback images from the movie on his social media account to mark the occasion, calling the film’s promotion one of the highlights of his life.

Hrithik Roshan shared several stills from the movie Super 30 on his Instagram stories. Mrunal Thakur is also visible in one of the images. Hrithik stated in a post accompanying the movie stills, “Some films leave a deep imprint as an actor and collaborator. Super 30 for me is an experience lived, one I will forever cherish.”

Hrithik Roshan, who is also referred to as the Greek God of Bollywood, defied expectations by playing a character that was rooted in the countryside for the movie. Super 30 followed the emotional development of Hrithik Roshan’s character while based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar. The audience was taken on an emotional roller coaster by the true-life underdog narrative of the bright teacher who changed the lives of poor pupils and starred Hrithik as Anand Kumar.

Hrithik did rigorous training for his role in order to portray his versatility and demonstrate his acting prowess once more. Hrithik once again showed his attention and commitment to the industry, from taking diction lessons to undergoing a remarkable physical transformation to acquire weight for the character.

Super 30 is poised to be one of Hrithik Roshan’s most well-liked on-screen performances thanks to its powerful dialogue, engaging acting, and extraordinary experience.

Hrithik Roshan is now preparing for the debut of his forthcoming Siddharth Anand film, Fighter. Fighter, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor and is billed as India’s first aerial action movie, will be released on January 25, 2024.

