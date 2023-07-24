Advertisement
Edition: English
Iqra Aziz & Yasir celebrated their son 2nd birthday

Articles
  • Recently, the couple celebrated Kabir’s second birthday with a simple yet beautiful party at their home.
  • They invited close friends and family to join in the festivities.
  • Iqra, Yasir, and Kabir were dressed elegantly in pretty yet modest outfits.
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, two talented actors from Pakistan, are not only renowned for their skills but also for their heartwarming relationship as a celebrity couple. Their little bundle of joy, Kabir Hussain, completes their beautiful family, and they often share adorable pictures with him.

Recently, the couple celebrated Kabir’s second birthday with a simple yet beautiful party at their home. They invited close friends and family to join in the festivities. The party was filled with joy as they gathered around to witness Kabir blowing out the candles on his birthday cake.

The couple made sure all the kids attending had a great time by giving them lovely giveaways. The event was marked by the warmth and love of the entire family as they shared precious moments together. Iqra, Yasir, and Kabir were dressed elegantly in pretty yet modest outfits, reflecting the simplicity and love that defines their family.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN🇵🇰 (@iiqraaziz)

