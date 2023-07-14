Janhvi Kapoor’s Delhi shooting schedule cancelled due to pollution

Janhvi Kapoor’s Delhi shooting schedule has been put on hold due to flood crisis.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Delhi shooting schedule has been put on hold due to the flood crisis. The Yamuna river water level has risen to record highs, making it unsafe to shoot in the city.

Janhvi Kapoor was scheduled to arrive in Delhi on July 10 to begin filming for her upcoming patriotic thriller, Ulajh. The film follows the story of a young IFS officer who comes from a family of patriots and becomes embroiled in a personal conspiracy. Kapoor was supposed to shoot in Delhi for about 15 days.

“The whole team with Kapoor were to come to Delhi on June 10, everything was set. But they pushed the plan because the whole situation changed in a matter of a few days because of the rain, leading to a flood crisis,” says the source.

According to an insider, the film’s creators intended to shoot in various locations throughout Delhi. “And that is the reason they didn’t have any other option but to push the shoot. They were supposed to shoot in old Delhi, Red Fort, Qutub Minar, other monuments, at Lajpat Nagar market and area. They had an extensive plan to shoot in South Delhi too. And it is impossible at the moment, and keeping everyone’s safety in mind, the team pushed the plan. However, they have not decided to change the location. They will come to shoot in Delhi in mid of August and cover the locations,” shares the source.

Another source revealed that actors Karan Wahi and Maanvi Gagroo were fortunate to have completed their shoot for an upcoming web series just before the rain havoc. “They completed the shoot for an upcoming web series just before the rain havoc, otherwise they would have to go back in the middle of the shoot. The team is calling to check about us, but they are glad they completed the schedule just in time,” says the source.

