Javed Akhtar Labels ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ a Must-Watch Movie

Javed Akhtar calls Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani a must-watch movie.

The film aims to revive the romance reminiscent of early 2000s films.

The film explores the love story of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee.

Karan Johar’s movie “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” had a special screening in Mumbai on Tuesday, with numerous celebrities in attendance, including Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, and the Bachchan family. Lyricist Javed Akhtar and his wife, actress Shabana Azmi, who is also a part of the film, were among the attendees.

After the screening, Javed Akhtar shared his thoughts on Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s performances in the movie via Twitter.

Following his attendance at the screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Javed Akhtar expressed high praise for the film, deeming it a “must-watch.” The respected figure in Indian cinema shared his admiration for the movie in his writings, “Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahani ki prem kahani is one of the most entertaining Hindi films I have seen in recent years . If you love wit, humour and strong emotions – Here is a must-watch.”

Following their attendance at the film’s exclusive screening, numerous celebrities took to their Instagram Stories to share their reviews. Among them, Abhishek Bachchan, son of Jaya Bachchan, who features in the movie, shared his thoughts on his Instagram story and called the film a “total and complete family entertainer.”

Neetu Kapoor, who is Alia Bhatt’s mother-in-law, expressed her admiration for Alia’s performance in the film on Instagram Stories. She praised Alia, stating that she “shines” and looks “gorgeous” in the movie.

Karan Johar’s “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” aims to revive the romance reminiscent of early 2000s films. Being a celebration of Johar’s 25 years as a filmmaker, the movie holds a special significance.

The story revolves around two families, the Randhawas and the Chatterjees, and explores the love story of Rocky Randhawa (played by Ranveer Singh) and Rani Chatterjee (played by Alia Bhatt), amidst navigating diverse family values. The film also features esteemed actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, alongside Bengali actors Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly.

