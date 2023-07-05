“Jee Le Zaraa”: Katrina Kaif’s Exit Prompts Anushka Sharma And Kiara Advani To Join Cast?

The highly anticipated film Jee Le Zaraa, directed by Farhan Akhtar.

In August 2021, the highly anticipated film Jee Le Zaraa, directed by Farhan Akhtar, was announced, boasting a star-studded cast including Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt. The road-trip-themed movie generated immense excitement among netizens, who eagerly anticipated a female-led film reminiscent of the beloved Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. However, recent reports indicate that the film has encountered delays and that Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif may no longer be part of the project.

According to a report in Filmfare, key sources revealed that Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif have opted out of Jee Le Zaraa. As a result, discussions have arisen regarding potential replacements, with Anushka Sharma and Kiara Advani being considered for the film.

Contrary to these reports, a source close to the production informed the Times of India that Katrina Kaif is still onboard for the project. The source clarified, “Katrina Kaif is doing the film, and one is tired of clarifying on the same. There is only a slight delay in the mounting of the film.”

Earlier, a report stated that the film had to be delayed due to scheduling conflicts among the cast. According to a source, Priyanka Chopra’s commitments in Hollywood prevented her from allocating dates for shooting in 2023. She proposed shooting for Jee Le Zaraa in 2024, which Farhan Akhtar agreed to. However, Alia Bhatt is already committed to other projects in 2024, such as Ramayana and Baiju Bawra, making it challenging to align her schedule for Jee Le Zaraa. Consequently, Farhan Akhtar decided to delay the film until all three leads could find a common shooting window.

Just two weeks ago, sources reported that Jee Le Zaraa has been postponed indefinitely. A source close to the development revealed, “Jee Le Zaraa is a film that holds great significance for Farhan, Zoya, and everyone at Excel Entertainment. Despite their repeated efforts to kickstart the film, scheduling conflicts have hindered progress. Farhan Akhtar has been understanding and accommodating, prioritizing his acting commitments instead. A final decision on Jee Le Zaraa’s prospects will be made once all three leads can find a mutually suitable shooting schedule. It is also possible that casting changes might occur.”

As of now, it seems that Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa is facing uncertainties regarding its cast and shooting schedule. Fans will have to wait for further updates to see which actors ultimately join this eagerly awaited female-led road trip film