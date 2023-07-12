Kabli Pulao Episode 1 Leaves Audiences Excited

The drama series Kabli Pulao showcases the creative talents of renowned Pakistani writer Zafar Mairaj and director Kashif Nisar. The storyline revolves around a young Afghan girl who unexpectedly finds herself married to a Punjabi man from Pakistan. The cast includes talented actors such as Nadia Afgan, Sabeena Farooq, Ehteshamuddin, and others, presenting the audience with a captivating performance. Fans of Sabeena Farooq eagerly awaited the release of Kabli Pulao.

Yesterday marked the airing of the first episode of Kabli Pulao. Viewers were enthralled by the intriguing plot and praised the performances of Ehteshamuddin and Sabeena Farooq. Many viewers were drawn to the drama due to Sabeena Farooq’s presence. The collaboration between Kashif Nisar and Zafar Mairaj, who previously worked together on Lashkara, received appreciation from fans. Kashif Nisar’s directorial skills were particularly applauded.

Kabli Pulao is being lauded for its unique and fresh storyline, exploring themes that have not been widely discussed before. The unconventional pairing of a young girl and an older man has struck a chord with the audience. Here are some comments gathered from viewers, showcasing their thoughts and appreciation.

