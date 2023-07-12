Kartik Aaryan’s Hidden London Secret Unveiled

Kartik Aaryan to star in sports drama “Chandu Champion” based on the life of swimmer Murlikant Petkar.

Filming for the biopic begins in London, with Kabir Khan directing and Sajid Nadiadwala producing.

Sajid Nadiadwala and his wife Wardha celebrate her birthday and the success of “Satyaprem Ki Katha” in the UK.

Recently, there were reports in the media about a sports drama featuring Kartik Aaryan, directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. According to the reports, the film has been titled “Chandu Champion,” which aligns with the character’s journey.

The upcoming biopic film revolves around the life of renowned Indian swimmer Murlikant Petkar, titled “Chandu Champion” in reference to his nickname, Chandu.

Sajid, Kabir, and Kartik have been continuously working together, and as a result, the filming of the movie began today. Kartik faced Kabir’s cameras in London as the shoot commenced. Currently, the shooting is in progress and progressing smoothly.

Accompanying Sajid Nadiadwala in the UK is his wife, Wardha. Together, they celebrated Wardha’s birthday on July 6 and also raised a toast to the success of the film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha,’ produced by Sajid and directed by Sameer Vidwans. However, Sajid and Wardha are expected to return to Mumbai in the near future.

According to a source, the filming of “Chandu Champion,” a movie based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, is expected to be challenging and not without difficulties. Despite this, Sajid and Kabir have faith in Kartik’s acting skills and are confident in his ability to tackle the role.

The announcement of the leading lady for the film is still pending, indicating that a few candidates have been considered, and an official announcement is expected soon.

Murlikant Petkar, born on November 1, 1944, in Sangli, Maharashtra, has achieved numerous world records and received prestigious awards, including the Padma Shri. Serving as a jawan in the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) in the Indian Army, he suffered a significant nerve injury in his leg during the 1965 war with Pakistan.