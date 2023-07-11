Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ Global Collections Hit 100 Crore

Satyaprem Ki Katha has earned INR 100 crore worldwide.

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actor from Pyaar Ka Punchnama shared a photo from the set.

Satyaprem Ki Katha marked Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan’s second on-screen collaboration.

Advertisement

Satyaprem Ki Katha, the love drama starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, has earned INR 100 crore worldwide.

Kartik and Kiara have both reached a significant milestone, which has them both in an ecstatic state. on spreading the good news, they each individually posted it on their various social media accounts.

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actor from Pyaar Ka Punchnama shared a photo from the set and wrote, “Thank you for 100 cr ka love.”

The actress from Lust Stories also posted the same photo to her Instagram account with the caption, “Thank you for giving so much love to #SatyapremKiKatha.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) Advertisement

The family entertainment, which Sameer Vidwans directed, was made available to everyone on June 29. The actors in it included Gajraj Rao, Rajpal Yadav, Anooradha Patel, Supriya Pathak, Shikha Talsania, and Nirrmite Saawaant.

After the successful movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha marked Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan’s second on-screen collaboration.