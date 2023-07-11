Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ Global Collections Hit 100 Crore

Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ Global Collections Hit 100 Crore

Articles
Advertisement
Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ Global Collections Hit 100 Crore

Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ Global Collections Hit 100 Crore

Advertisement
  • Satyaprem Ki Katha has earned INR 100 crore worldwide.
  • The Satyaprem Ki Katha actor from Pyaar Ka Punchnama shared a photo from the set.
  • Satyaprem Ki Katha marked Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan’s second on-screen collaboration.
Advertisement

Satyaprem Ki Katha, the love drama starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, has earned INR 100 crore worldwide.

Kartik and Kiara have both reached a significant milestone, which has them both in an ecstatic state. on spreading the good news, they each individually posted it on their various social media accounts.

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actor from Pyaar Ka Punchnama shared a photo from the set and wrote, “Thank you for 100 cr ka love.”

The actress from Lust Stories also posted the same photo to her Instagram account with the caption, “Thank you for giving so much love to #SatyapremKiKatha.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Advertisement

The family entertainment, which Sameer Vidwans directed, was made available to everyone on June 29. The actors in it included Gajraj Rao, Rajpal Yadav, Anooradha Patel, Supriya Pathak, Shikha Talsania, and Nirrmite Saawaant.

After the successful movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha marked Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan’s second on-screen collaboration.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story