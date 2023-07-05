Advertisement
Kiran Tabeir Drops Unseen Adorable Photos With Daughter

Kiran Tabeir Drops Unseen Adorable Photos With Daughter

Kiran Tabeir Drops Unseen Adorable Photos With Daughter
Kiran Tabeir is a talented and stunning Pakistani television actor, model, and host. She has gained immense admiration for her exceptional acting skills displayed in numerous Pakistani dramas. Kiran initially kick-started her career as a host and also participated in the renowned reality show, Desi Kuriyan, which was hosted by Waqar Zaka.

Recently, Kiran Tabeir gained recognition for her role as Parizaad’s sister in the hit drama serial, “Parizaad.” Her portrayal of emotional scenes was highly appreciated by her fans. Moreover, she gained more popularity after a clip from the short play “Shiza & Fiza” on A Plus went viral.

Kiran Tabeir is happily married to Malik Hamza, a successful professional. They are blessed with a lovely daughter named Izzah. Kiran often shares heartwarming pictures with her little daughter at various events. Recently, she posted some adorable pictures with her daughter and husband from the Eid celebrations. Kiran looked stunning in a beautiful peach outfit, while her daughter Izzah looked adorable in white and blue dresses. On Eid day, Kiran donned a lovely purple outfit. Take a glimpse at the latest pictures of Kiran Tabeir and her family below:

Kiran Tabeir has appeared in several Pakistani dramas, showcasing her acting prowess and versatility. Some of her notable dramas include Parizaad, Ghamand, Maryam Pereira, Manchahi, and others.

