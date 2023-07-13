Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her baby bump in cut-out pink dress

Articles
Kourtney Kardashian’s flaunting her baby bump as she enjoyed her babymoon.

On Wednesday, the 44-year-old TV celebrity drew attention to herself by wearing a cut-out pink dress with a flirtatious hat in Instagram photos.

The garment was unique in that it had a large cut-out in the front to accommodate her growing pregnant tummy. It also had huge bead accents in red, black, and yellow for a lively summer atmosphere, as well as one strap that went around her shoulder and neck. There was also a daring slash up one leg.

‘Aloha,’ she added in the caption, noting that the photo was taken on Kauai, Hawaii at the 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay in Princeville.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

She’s been in Hawaii for a week and has already been spotted on the beach in a lovely little bikini.

This week, the actress has been on a babymoon in Hawaii with her 47-year-old husband Travis Barker. Natalie Zettel, her cousin, was also present.

The reality star is expecting her first child with husband Travis after having daughter Penelope, ten, and sons Reign Aston, eight, and Mason Dash, thirteen, with ex Scott Disick.

Travis and ex-wife Shanna Moakler have three children: son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

