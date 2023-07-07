Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid’s romance blossoms, but not exclusively

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were seen flirting with one other at recent parties, but only when they had solitude.

The supermodel and Titanic alum recently attended two back-to-back Fourth of July celebrations, fuelling relationship rumors.

According to People Magazine, Hadid and the Killers of the Flower Moon star were seen socializing at the parties.

“They were in separate groups, but they partied together for two nights.” “They were flirty, and Gigi appeared to be happy,” the person claimed. “It’s pretty obvious that they are seeing each other.”

“Maybe not exclusively, but they are definitely dating,” said the insider. “It’s just always very predictable: Leo arrives first, followed by Gigi.” It’s almost like a game.”

When Hadid and DiCaprio were inside the parties and had the opportunity to be “more private,” the site stated that “there is subtle touching and lots of flirting,” adding that the model normally “stays by his side.”

Another source close to Bella Hadid’s sister revealed that she is “single and enjoying the summer” as well as the “attention” she receives as a result of the romance rumors.

“She notices Leo while they are in the same location. She enjoys a good time with him. It’s more of a flirty connection than a romance, according to the insider. “She likes being the center of attention.”

“But she isn’t stupid. She doesn’t think it will lead anywhere. She will continue to visit him as long as he is respectful and does not give her any drama.”