Mahesh Babu and Namrata Daughter Sitara Celebrates Birthday

Mahesh Babu, the beloved Telugu superstar, and his wife, former actress Namrata Shirodkar, shared heartfelt moments with their two children, Gautam Krishna Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni, on July 20, as they celebrated their daughter Sitara’s 11th birthday in a special way.

Namrata Shirodkar, now a dedicated homemaker and film producer, organized an intimate and low-key birthday bash for her darling daughter, fulfilling Sitara’s wish to celebrate with close family and a few dear friends. The joyful occasion was filled with love and laughter as the proud parents made sure their little princess had a great time.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Namrata shared some precious inside glimpses of the birthday celebration, capturing the beautiful moments of Sitara enjoying the day with her family and friends.

In addition to the birthday celebration, Sitara Ghattamaneni recently achieved a remarkable milestone in her young career by bagging her first project – an advertisement for a renowned jewelry brand. At just 11 years old, Sitara’s talent and charm caught the attention of audiences, and her first paycheck for the ad was a staggering Rs. 1 Crore. The ad’s success also saw it being showcased in the iconic Times Square, amplifying the excitement among her growing fan base.

While Mahesh Babu had devoted much of his time to his family following personal setbacks last year, the dedicated actor has now returned to his busy shooting schedule. He recently resumed filming for his upcoming movie “Guntur Kaaram,” directed by the talented Trivikram Srinivas. Furthermore, fans can anticipate an action-adventure drama, tentatively titled “SSMB29,” in collaboration with the renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The project, currently in its scripting stage, is expected to be launched on Mahesh’s birthday later this year.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s unwavering dedication to their family and the success of their young daughter Sitara are testaments to their loving and supportive parenting, making them an adored family in the hearts of their fans and well-wishers alike.

