Margot Robbie looks stunning at ‘Barbie’ London premiere

Margot Robbie continues to dazzle as she embraces the spirit of Barbie, strolling onto the pink carpet at the London premiere of the “Barbie” film in yet another breathtaking ensemble.

This time, Robbie paid homage to the legendary Barbie Enchanted Evening 1960 Fashion Doll, reflecting its splendor and grace.

Robbie, 33, looked stunning in a handmade Vivienne Westwood gown in a subtle pastel pink shade. The gorgeous gown had a rosette at her hip, which delicately flowed into a trailing train.

The large off-the-shoulder ruffled collar was a focal detail of the gown, giving drama to the ensemble.

The 33-year-old actress finished the ensemble with white opera-length gloves and clear heels, reflecting the essence of Barbie’s style.

Co-stars Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, America Ferrera, Hari Nef, Sam Smith, and Simu Liu also attended the London premiere. Each celebrity embraced the film’s theme by wearing their own fashion interpretations inspired by Barbie, with brilliant tones of pink dominating the red carpet.

Throughout her globe press tour, Robbie and her stylist Andrew Mukamal have been paying respect to Barbie by recreating some of the doll’s most memorable ensembles.

At the Los Angeles premiere, the ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ actress channeled the spirit of 1960s Solo in the Spotlight Barbie, looking magnificent in a strapless Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown.

In Seoul, Robbie displayed two unique ensembles inspired by the iconic Day-to-Night Barbie from 1985.