Mehar Bano Mesmerizes Fans with Spectacular ‘Jalna’ Dance Challenge
Mehar Bano Dazzles Fans with Energetic Dance Performance on Atif Aslam’s ‘Jalna’ Mehar Bano, known for her fearless persona, showcased her dance skills in a lively performance on the popular track ‘Jalna’ by Atif Aslam and Rozeo, sponsored by Velo Sound Station.

The talented actress, accompanied by choreographer Hafeez Bilal Hafeez, captivated fans with their impressive moves. Sharing the exciting performance on Instagram, Mehar wore a stylish white see-through t-shirt, blue ragged jeans, and grey sneakers as she grooved to the infectious beats at a cafe social square.

Here is the post shared  by Meher:

Despite facing criticism from moral police on social media, Mehar remains unfazed and continues to entertain. With a career spanning over a decade, she has made a name for herself in the industry with notable dramas like Daagh, Balaa, Churails, and the web series Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam. Alongside acting, Mehar Bano also excels in dancing and runs her own studio called ‘Sway Dance Project’ in Karachi, where she trains aspiring dancers and actors.

