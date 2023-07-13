Mohanlal & Jeethu Joseph Collaborate Again In Exciting Project

Mohanlal and filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, renowned for their successful collaboration in the Drishyam franchise, have joined forces once again for an upcoming film. This marks their fifth collaboration following the Drishyam series and the ongoing project, Ram. Produced by Aashirvaad Cinemas, the film is currently untitled and is expected to begin shooting in August 2023.

A combo that can’t go wrong 💥 #JeethuJoseph and #Mohanlal reunite for a new project. No, this is not Drishyam 3. Shoot from August 👍 pic.twitter.com/Mb3LUktLFg — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) July 13, 2023

While further details about the movie, including the cast and crew, are yet to be revealed, the news of their reunion has generated significant excitement among film enthusiasts. Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph have a history of delivering blockbusters, notably with Drishyam and its sequel Drishyam 2, which received remakes in multiple languages.

They are currently working on the third instalment of the Drishyam franchise. Additionally, the duo is collaborating on another project titled Ram, which is being filmed in two parts and will have a pan-Indian release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada languages.

According to reports, the team behind the Drishyam films (in Hindi and Malayalam) is strategically planning to shoot both movies simultaneously with the aim of releasing them on the same date across India. While the Malayalam version will feature Mohanlal as George Kutty, the Hindi version will showcase Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar. The Telugu producers of Drishyam are also considering joining this simultaneous release plan once the screenplay is finalized.

