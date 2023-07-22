Sara Ali Khan Trends on Twitter Following Her Reverential Visit to Baba Barfani Mandir

Sara Ali Khan shared an Instagram Reel of her visit to the Baba Barfani Mandir in Amarnath.

She can be seen ringing the temple bell at the entrance and posing with a Trishul.

Some people questioned her motives, while others praised her inclusive and secular beliefs.

Over the weekend, Sara Ali Khan shared an Instagram Reel capturing her visit to the revered Baba Barfani Mandir in Amarnath. The post has sparked discussions online, with netizens intrigued by her display of faith and spirituality.

Over the weekend, Sara Ali Khan, the renowned actor, delighted her fans by sharing an Instagram Reel of her visit to the revered Baba Barfani Mandir in Amarnath. The video captured her in a blue tracksuit paired with a white cap as she embarked on her spiritual journey to the Amarnath temple.

In the footage, she can be seen ringing the temple bell at the entrance and respectfully posing with a trishul (trident) while draping a dupatta over her head. Her heartwarming pilgrimage garnered widespread admiration and love from her followers.

In her caption accompanying the Reel, Sara Ali Khan expressed her reverence with the words “Jai Baba Barfani,” accompanied by emojis of folded hands, a mountain, and a trident. The Reel captured her journey towards the sacred Amarnath temple in the picturesque valley. In the video, the actress can be heard saying with devotion, “Namaste darshako. Humari Amarnath yatra ab prarambh ho chuki hai. Bahut sare yatri aaye hain darshan karne. Wo rahi Amarnath ki gufa. Toh chalo karte hain humari yatra bhi. Thank you ji” (Greetings viewers. Our Amarnath trip has started. There are a lot of devotees here. There’s the Amarnath cave. So let’s start our journey too). She followed it up with the chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev.’

During her visit to Baba Barfani Mandir in Amarnath, Sara Ali Khan set social media abuzz as the iconic ‘Namo Namo’ song from her debut film ‘Kedarnath,’ composed by Amit Trivedi, echoed in the background. In the 2018 romantic film directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Sara portrayed the role of a devout Hindu pilgrim in the sacred state of Kedarnath, while the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput played the character of a Muslim pitthu (porter) who guided her on her spiritual journey to the temple. The nostalgic connection to her film added an extra layer of significance to her pilgrimage, captivating the hearts of her fans and followers on Twitter.

Amidst the widespread appreciation for Sara Ali Khan's inclusive and secular beliefs during her visit to Baba Barfani Mandir in Amarnath, certain voices on Twitter raised doubts, labeling the event as a potential publicity stunt.

Amidst the widespread appreciation for Sara Ali Khan’s inclusive and secular beliefs during her visit to Baba Barfani Mandir in Amarnath, certain voices on Twitter raised doubts, labeling the event as a potential publicity stunt. One user shared a Reel video of the actress and expressed skepticism over the intentions behind her pilgrimage, “Sara Ali Khan visited Baba Barfani Amarnath ji. And gave another chance to the so called secular Abduls to hate her. Now his Instagram is full of hateful comments and abuses. Long live secularism.”

One person also commented “Movie promotion ke liye kar rahee hai..” (she’s doing it to promote her movie), the user replied, “Koi movie ni arahi uski. Aur koi crew nahi hai. Wo har jyotirling ke darshan karne jati rehti hai. Koi movie ho ya na ho (She visits and worships every Jyotirling, whether there’s a movie coming up or not).”

Another user tweeted, “She knows the market really well,” whereas an Instagram user commented on her Reel, “She is a daughter of interfaith and I like for the fact that she respects both equally and is not biased, she is blessed. It’s not easy to mentally balance between 2 faiths. In Islam yes we only believe in Allah and no one. But as conflicting as it is, the fact that she has faith just pure faith and she is committed that’s the main thing.”

