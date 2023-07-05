“Satyaprem Ki Katha” Earns Rs 3.50 Crore On Day 5

“Satyaprem Ki Katha,” starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

“Satyaprem Ki Katha,” directed by Sameer Vidwan and starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, had a reasonably good extended first weekend at the Indian box office, earning approximately Rs 36 crores in nett collections. However, the film needed a strong hold on Monday, aiming for Rs 4 crores or more, but it managed average collections of Rs 3.25 – 3.50 crores nett. Out of the total Monday collections, the big three national chains contributed around Rs 2 crores. As a result, the film’s five-day total collections stand at Rs 39.25 – 39.50 crores nett.

The film is now heading towards a first-week total of around Rs 48 crores nett in India. However, for it to achieve a respectable final total, it will need to perform well in the upcoming days. The makers of “Satyaprem Ki Katha” are hopeful that the film’s theatrical run will be strong enough, although not as strong as “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,” which had exceptional trending for a heartland Hindi film this year. If “Satyaprem Ki Katha” manages to surpass Rs 80 crores, it will be considered a success. A collection of over Rs 90 crores in the northern region will guarantee a hit verdict. While the film is performing decently, there is a possibility that its final numbers may fall lower, preventing it from attaining success.

“Satyaprem Ki Katha” has received critical acclaim and appreciation from the audience for its strong message. It is regarded as one of the most important films of the year, as it addresses a significant social issue. Although a better hold on Monday would have been reassuring, films nowadays generate a substantial portion of their revenue beyond the first week, and “Satyaprem Ki Katha” has the potential to be one of those films. Additionally, the overseas collections of the film, led by Kartik Aaryan, have been decent.

Here are the day-wise nett India collections of “Satyaprem Ki Katha”:

Thursday: Rs 8.50 crores

Friday: Rs 6.50 crores

Saturday: Rs 9.50 crores

Sunday: Rs 11.50 crores

Monday: Rs 3.25 – 3.50 crores

Total = Rs 39.25 – 39.50 crores nett in 5 days

To watch “Satyaprem Ki Katha,” you can visit a theatre near you.