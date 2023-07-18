Shaniera Akram Graces A Wedding In Bali With Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram, a brilliant former Pakistani cricketer, renowned commentator, and coach, is widely recognized for his prowess as a left-arm fast bowler and is affectionately known as the Sultan of Swing. Notably, he was a pivotal member of the winning 1992 World Cup squad captained by Imran Khan. Currently, Wasim Akram actively coaches teams in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and is deeply involved in the cricket world.

In his personal life, Wasim is happily married to the beautiful Shaniera Akram. They tied the knot in 2013 and are blessed with an adorable daughter named Aiyla. Additionally, Wasim has two sons, Taimur and Akbar, from his first marriage to Huma, who sadly passed away in 2009.

Recently, Shaniera Akram, accompanied by her family, attended a destination wedding in Bali, Indonesia. The wedding holds significance for Shaniera’s close relatives. She delightedly shared captivating pictures from the event, including snapshots of the bride and groom. Shaniera’s charm shone through in her exquisite silk gown, captivating the hearts of her followers. To offer a glimpse of the joyous occasion, she shared all these memorable moments on her official Instagram account. Take a look at these enchanting pictures captured during the celebration.

