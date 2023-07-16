Suhana Khan Stuns in Red Saree, Bindi in New Instagram Pic

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, are gearing up for her highly anticipated Bollywood debut.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, are gearing up for her highly anticipated Bollywood debut later this year. As the countdown to her film release continues, Suhana has already established herself as a popular celebrity on Instagram. Delighting her loyal fans, she recently shared a stunning photo of herself in a traditional saree.

In the captivating picture, Suhana Khan was joined by her cousin, Alia Chhiba, and another girl. Suhana effortlessly commanded attention in an enchanting red saree, complemented by a matching sleeveless blouse. Her signature makeup look and untied hair added to her allure, while a humble red bindi and traditional earrings completed her elegant ensemble.

As they posed for the camera, Suhana held her cousin’s hand, radiating joy and happiness. The photo was originally shared by Alia, and Suhana reposted it on her Instagram Stories, suggesting that it was taken at someone’s home.

The Khan Family Suhana Khan, the middle child of Shah Rukh and Gauri, is set to follow in her parent’s footsteps. She has an elder brother, Aryan Khan, who is an entrepreneur and is also preparing for his Bollywood debut. However, Aryan’s passion lies in filmmaking, and he is currently working on his first project—an OTT series backed by their family production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. Completing the Khan trio is their youngest son, AbRam, who is currently studying in a Mumbai school.

Suhana’s Upcoming Film Suhana Khan is all set to make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film, “The Archies,” an Indian adaptation of the iconic comic series. The film will be released on Netflix and is produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India. “The Archies” presents a coming-of-age story that introduces the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India.

In addition to Suhana, the film also marks the acting debut of Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, as well as Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of the late actor Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. Yuvraj Menda, Dot, Vedang Raina, and Mihir Ahuja are also part of this exciting Netflix project.

The recently released teaser of “The Archies” has received a warm response from the audience. Promising an enthralling journey encompassing rock n’ roll, friendship, love, freedom, heartbreak, and rebellion, the film is set in 1964 and guarantees an enjoyable ride for viewers.

As the release date draws near, the anticipation for Suhana Khan’s Bollywood debut continues to grow, and fans eagerly await her on-screen presence in “The Archies.”

