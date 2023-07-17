Taylor Swift sets new record as ‘Speak Now’ debuted at No. 1

Taylor Swift is the first woman in history to have four albums in the top ten at the same time.

The 33-year-old singer, who is currently on her international Eras Tour, has set some high chart benchmarks with the release of her “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” album, which debuted at No. 1 with the highest numbers of the year so far for any release.

It is one of four albums by the singer currently in the top ten of the charts. According to Billboard, this is the first time a woman has done so in the six-decade history of the album chart, and Swift is one of only three musicians to have done so.

“Speak Now” has the highest album-equivalent unit sales on the Billboard 200, at 716,000. Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing at a Time,” which debuted in March, had the previous best figure of 501,000. Swift’s other three top-ten albums in her triumphant quadrilogy are 2022’s “Midnights” at No. 5, 2019’s “Lover” at No. 7, and 2020’s “Folklore” at No. 10.

Taylor Swift also broke the record for the most No. 1 albums by a female artist in history. The Anti-Hero hitmaker now has a dozen, surpassing Barbra Streisand, with whom she was previously tied on 11 each.