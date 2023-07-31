Madonna lauds children for their contribution during her time of need
Loki Season 2 is here, and it’s time to get excited about Marvel again! Tom Hiddleston is back as Loki, along with Owen Wilson’s Mobius. They will try to fix the mess created by Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie in the first season.
In the Season 2 trailer, we see Loki and Mobius going on an exciting adventure to catch Sylvie as she travels through different dimensions.
They also have to deal with the dangerous Kang the Conqueror, who poses a significant threat. Sylvie’s actions in the last season have caused serious problems for everyone.
In the trailer, people will witness Jonathan Majors returning as Victor Timely, who is a variant of He Who Remains, as seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The Marvel Cinematic Universe introduces thrilling new characters as it explores the multiverse further in Phase 5, laying the groundwork for future Avengers films like The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.
Ke Huy Quan, who won an Oscar for his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, is now part of the cast as a Time Variance Authority archivist.
In the trailer, he shows off his charming and wild personality while helping the main characters deal with the dangers of the multiverse.
