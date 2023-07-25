Truth Unveiled: Diljit Dosanjh’s Khalra Film Premieres at TIFF

Producer Ronnie Screwvala had taken the matter to the Bombay High Court in protest of these cuts.

The much-awaited film “Ghallughara,” starring Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Rampal, has been making headlines in recent months due to its run-ins with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The board had raised objections to certain portions of the film, prompting them to suggest 21 changes, including alterations to dialogues and even a demand for a change in the movie’s title. Producer Ronnie Screwvala had taken the matter to the Bombay High Court in protest of these cuts.

While the fate of the film still hangs in the balance, there is exciting news on the horizon. “Ghallughara” is gearing up for its world premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The film will be first showcased to the audience at TIFF in September, with an official announcement expected soon. The premiere date is likely to be September 11. As part of the preparations, the film has been given a new title – “Punjab ’95.” An official announcement confirming the title change will be made in the coming days.

Despite the ongoing challenges with the CBFC, the makers are enthusiastic about taking their film to such a prominent festival like TIFF. Simultaneously, they are working towards securing a Censor Certificate for an eventual release in India, a process they have been pursuing since December of the previous year.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala has a history of success at TIFF, with his previous film “Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota,” directed by Vasan Bala, premiering at the festival in 2018 and winning the prestigious People’s Choice Award: Midnight Madness. Ronnie is known for backing content-driven films like “Uri: The Surgical Strike,” “Sonchiriya,” and “The Sky Is Pink.”

Apart from his work in “Ghallughara,” Diljit Dosanjh has other exciting projects in the pipeline. He will be seen next in Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor’s film “The Crew,” alongside talented stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon.

As the anticipation builds for the world premiere of “Punjab ’95” at TIFF, fans and film enthusiasts eagerly await more updates on the film’s journey to the big screen.

