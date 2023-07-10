Bawaal, a film starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, has sparked controversy due to references to World War II and Hitler; the director has finally replied.

“While creating a character, you can go back and look at the events and incidents that can play an important role in the overall arc of that character and the relationship in general,” filmmaker Nitesh explained.

“This isn’t just about Hitler.” There are many more things in the caravan that you may not have noticed. Every incident that can have an impact on the broader arc has been carefully considered.”

He also explained why he chose a few examples from the conflict and why he had to include Hitler.

“World War II was enormous.” There’s so much that’s happened, and you can’t take it all.”

“You have to pick and choose things that will most likely impact the journey of the characters, and that’s exactly why it [World War II as a backdrop] was chosen.”

“Hitler is also a part of it, and you can’t have Hitler in World War II.”

Sajid Nadiadwala produces Bawaal, which stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. According to the reports, the movie will be available on Amazon Prime on July 21.