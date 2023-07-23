Viewers React Emotionally To Recent Episodes Of “Baby Baji”

“Baby Baji,” an acclaimed soap serial, is a heartwarming Idream Production presentation. The drama portrays the story of a joint family system that disperses following their father’s demise. Penned by Mansoor Ahmed and directed by Tehseen Khan, the drama boasts an ensemble cast, including Munawar Saeed, Samina Ahmed, Saud Qasmi, Javeria Saud, Hassan Ahmed, Sunita Marshall, Junaid Niazi, Tuba Anwar, Fazal Hussain, and Aina Asif.

The plot takes an emotional turn after the husband of the leading character, Baby Baji, passes away. Struggling to find a place in her sons’ homes, and with no daughter-in-law willing to take responsibility, Baby Baji’s helplessness has deeply touched the drama’s viewers. A poignant scene featuring Wasif and Farhat engaging in a fight after their mother moves in with them has evoked strong emotions among the audience.

Viewers empathize with the reality depicted in the drama, witnessing the sufferings of mothers in similar situations in real life. However, some express concern that such heart-wrenching dramas may send the wrong message and find them painful to watch. Social media users share similar sentiments, highlighting the contrast between how sons and daughters treat their parents after marriage. Some even express frustration towards the characters of the sons in the drama, who fail to keep their mother with them. As a result, many viewers skip Baby Baji’s scenes to avoid witnessing her painful moments. Check out the comments below:

