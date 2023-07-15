Why Katie Price sought surgeries explained by Katie’s mother?

Amy, the mother of Katie Price, has been openly critical of her daughter’s decision to undergo further surgeries.

During discussions about Katie’s recent nose surgery, Amy expressed her belief that Katie suffers from body dysmorphia.

Katie, aged 45, recently revealed her heavily bandaged nose following another surgical procedure. She has undergone numerous surgeries and aesthetic treatments in the past. Amy, in response, cautioned Katie against undergoing any more surgeries and criticized her recent breast implants as “ridiculous.”

According to reports, Amy claimed that Katie had confided in her about her struggles with mental health and stated that Katie experiences body dysmorphia. Body dysmorphia is a condition characterized by constant dissatisfaction with one’s appearance and an obsessive preoccupation with perceived flaws.

During an interview on Venessa Feltz’s TalkTV show, Amy admitted her strong dislike for Katie undergoing surgeries, emphasizing that Katie is aware of her feelings on the matter. Amy shared her thoughts on why her daughter feels the need to undergo repeated procedures, suggesting that Katie turns to surgery as a means of control and self-comfort during moments of upset or dissatisfaction.

Amy previously revealed that Katie had stopped informing her about her surgeries due to Amy canceling some of them in the past.

In 2021, Katie herself asserted that she was not addicted to cosmetic surgery and expressed her desire not to appear like a “freak.”