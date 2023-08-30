Aima Baig and Nepali singer to set the stage on fire at Asia Cup 2023 opening ceremony

Aima Baig and Trishala Gurung are set to perform together at the Asia Cup 2023’s opening ceremony.

The event is scheduled to begin on Wednesday at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The singers will present captivating performances before the start of the first match.

Pakistani singer Aima Baig and Nepali singer Trishala Gurung are gearing up to make their debut appearance together at a prominent Asian cricket event. The talented vocalists will grace the stage during the opening ceremony of the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2023, commencing on Wednesday at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Baig and Gurung are set to dazzle with their performances as they take the spotlight in the prelude to the first match of the series. The inaugural contest will feature Pakistan against Nepal, with spectators allowed to enter the stadium at 11:30 am. The Asia Cup’s formal opening ceremony is scheduled for 2:00 pm.

Pakistan Cricket Team’s official handle shared the event’s details, stating, “Witness the Super 11 Asia Cup 2023 curtain-raiser live on 30 August at the Multan Cricket Stadium.”

The tweet further added, “Enjoy live fireworks and performances by Aima Baig and Nepal’s Trishala Gurung, followed by the opening match between Pakistan and Nepal,”

The cricket showdown between the two teams will commence at 2:30 pm. In a recent meeting, Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan extended his praises to the Nepalese national cricket team for their remarkable qualification for the Asia Cup.

Rizwan expressed, “It is due to your [Nepal cricket team’s] utter dedication to the game that you qualified for the Asia Cup deservingly,”

He added, “If you need any support, tell us. By putting all the hard work and dedication into the game, productive results will come for Nepal,”

