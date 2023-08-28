Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 Ranks 4th Highest Grossing Adult Film in Bollywood

Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 becomes 4th highest-grossing adult film.

“Kabir Singh” holds the record for the highest-grossing adult film in Bollywood.

“The Kashmir Files” claims the second spot among top-earning adult Bollywood films.

Despite its adult certification, Oh My God 2 (OMG 2) remains undeterred at the domestic box office, amassing a noteworthy ₹135.9 crore nett in earnings.

OMG 2 has secured the fourth position among Bollywood’s highest-grossing films with an adult certification. It’s worth noting that the 2019 release Kabir Singh holds the record for the highest-grossing adult film in Bollywood.

The Indian box office earnings for the film “Kabir Singh” have reached a total of ₹278.2 crore. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani played the lead roles in this movie. “Kabir Singh” is a remake of the popular Telugu film “Arjun Reddy,” in which Vijay Deverakonda played the protagonist. The original Telugu version was also directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Following “Kabir Singh,” the second highest earning adult film in Bollywood is “The Kashmir Files,” a 2022 release directed by Vivek Agnihotri. This film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Pallavi Joshi, and reportedly amassed an estimated ₹252.5 crore net collection within India.

The movie “The Kashmir Files” was recently declared the recipient of the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration during the 69th National Film Awards. While the film achieved commercial success, it faced criticism from certain quarters, accused of potentially exacerbating communal sentiments.

“The Kerala Chronicle,” an adult Hindi film that raked in over ₹238 crore nett within India’s box office, garnered substantial criticism for perpetuating adverse Muslim stereotypes. The movie was accused of presenting a distorted narrative, which prompted Kerala’s Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, to label it as ‘false.’ Initially promoted as a true account involving three women from the southern state, who were supposedly enticed into embracing Islam and coerced into joining the extremist group ISIS, the filmmakers faced backlash for their misleading portrayal.

Securing the fifth position with an impressive collection of ₹102.5 crore is “Grand Masti,” the 2013 adult-oriented comedy helmed by director Indra Kumar. This movie served as a follow-up to the 2004 film “Masti,” featuring Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani reprising their characters from the original installment.

