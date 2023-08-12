Ali Sethi’s Statement on His Marriage

Renowned artist Ali Sethi, cherished worldwide for his captivating melodies and dulcet tones, had a prolific 2022 with his hit track “Pasoori,” which resonated across the globe. The song even found its way into Ms. Marvel and received an offbeat Bollywood rendition. Ali’s undeniable talent has left an indelible mark, showcasing his artistic prowess.

Recently, Ali Sethi has garnered attention for personal allegations that surfaced in the past couple of days. Twitter ignited rumors of his purported marriage to artist Salman Toor in a New York City ceremony. Salman Toor, a painter, is speculated to have crossed paths with Ali during their time at Aitchison College. Social media was ablaze with images of the two together and individually.

While the news stirred mixed reactions, Ali Sethi promptly quashed the speculation. In an official statement, he clarified that he is not married and expressed his perplexity regarding the origin of the rumor. He encouraged people to divert their attention to his new musical creation.

With his unique perspective, Ali has chosen to channel his energy into sharing his latest song, inviting listeners to indulge in his artistic expression. Amid the swirl of rumors, his dedication to his craft remains steadfast, captivating audiences once again with his evocative melodies.

