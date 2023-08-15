Anupam Kher Expresses Heartfelt Emotions For Satish’s Daughter

Actor Anupam Kher is actively dedicating time to be with the daughter of his late friend, actor Satish Kaushik, aiming to alleviate the void in her life. He documents their interactions on social media, sharing anecdotes about her father. Kher acknowledges that, although he cannot replace Satish, he can offer her emotional support and also derive solace from their companionship.

Following the untimely passing of his close friend and fellow actor, Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher has been purposefully prioritizing spending time with Satish’s daughter, Vanshika. He frequently shares glimpses of their encounters on social media. He recognizes this endeavour as a way to fill the void in Vanshika’s life, while also addressing his own sense of loss.

“Even before Satish’s demise, I would often visit their home and engage in conversations with her. However, after his passing, I consciously make an effort to set aside time and genuinely invest in our interactions to ensure she feels the presence of a fatherly figure in her life,” Kher expresses. He adds, “I cannot replace Satish in her life; that role is irreplaceable. Yet, I can certainly offer her emotional strength. This is a mutual process; I, too, require strength as I’ve lost a part of myself. My bond with Satish was strong—he would call me daily. I miss him every single day. He was a consistent presence in my life.”

On the occasion of Friendship Day, the 68-year-old actor posted a photograph featuring himself alongside his closest companions, Anil Kapoor and Satish. In the caption, he wrote, “Missing Satish a little more today.”

Kher empathizes with the challenges that Kaushik’s daughter has encountered and recognizes her need for an outlet to express her emotions. “Vanshika experienced the loss of her father at a vulnerable age. I, too, have lost a dear friend. It’s important for her to understand her father’s essence as a person, colleague, friend, and actor. She might not be able to openly express her feelings within her immediate surroundings or to her mother, given her state of mind. Vanshika is a bright young girl. She requires a channel for her emotions. She deserves to know that her father was an exceptional individual. I share stories about her father that evoke laughter, and this brings her joy. While I cannot bring back Satish, I can spend time with his daughter, revisiting those moments or places we frequented together.”

Reflecting on Vanshika’s coping process, Kher discloses, “She has gradually begun to open up. Following Satish’s demise, she had become quite reserved. Presently, she enjoys discussing various topics. She shares details about her day, her friends, and other aspects of her life. This shift exudes positivity. Positivity holds contagious energy—ensuring the happiness and well-being of others is of utmost significance. My father used to say that the simplest thing in the world is to bring joy to someone. I simply put this into practice.”

