Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ayeza Khan Opens Up About Her Captivating Role In “Mein”

Ayeza Khan Opens Up About Her Captivating Role In “Mein”

Articles
Advertisement
Ayeza Khan Opens Up About Her Captivating Role In “Mein”

Ayeza Khan Opens Up About Her Captivating Role In “Mein”

Advertisement

Ayeza Khan, a talented and stunning Pakistani actress, has achieved immense fame and success with her roles in blockbuster drama serials. Pyarey Afzal and Mere Paas Tum Ho stand out as two of her most successful projects in her illustrious career. Other notable dramas include Chaand Tara, Chupke Chupke, Laapata, and Chaudhry And Sons. Her fans adore her captivating screen presence and stunning styling.

Her upcoming drama serial “Mein” has been highly anticipated, where she stars alongside the talented actor Wahaj Ali. The promos and OST of the drama have already garnered immense praise. Recently, Ayeza Khan provided insights into her character, Mubashira Jaffer, in “Mein.” She describes Mubashira as an unstoppable character, emotionally strong, and dealing with her emotions in a powerful way. Mubashira is portrayed as the heroine of the show, clinically diagnosed with bipolar disorder, making it the most challenging role Ayeza has taken on as an actor. When she hears the director say “action,” Ayeza fully embodies the character.

Here is what Ayeza shared through her posts on social media:

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read

Ayeza Khan get praises from her latest drama character Mubashira
Ayeza Khan get praises from her latest drama character Mubashira

Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali are working together for the first time....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story