Ayeza Khan Opens Up About Her Captivating Role In “Mein”

Ayeza Khan, a talented and stunning Pakistani actress, has achieved immense fame and success with her roles in blockbuster drama serials. Pyarey Afzal and Mere Paas Tum Ho stand out as two of her most successful projects in her illustrious career. Other notable dramas include Chaand Tara, Chupke Chupke, Laapata, and Chaudhry And Sons. Her fans adore her captivating screen presence and stunning styling.

Her upcoming drama serial “Mein” has been highly anticipated, where she stars alongside the talented actor Wahaj Ali. The promos and OST of the drama have already garnered immense praise. Recently, Ayeza Khan provided insights into her character, Mubashira Jaffer, in “Mein.” She describes Mubashira as an unstoppable character, emotionally strong, and dealing with her emotions in a powerful way. Mubashira is portrayed as the heroine of the show, clinically diagnosed with bipolar disorder, making it the most challenging role Ayeza has taken on as an actor. When she hears the director say “action,” Ayeza fully embodies the character.

Here is what Ayeza shared through her posts on social media:

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Ayeza Khan get praises from her latest drama character Mubashira Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali are working together for the first time....