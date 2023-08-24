Battagram Chairlift Rescue: Pakistani Celebrities Applaud Hero’s Bravery

A young man has gained recognition as a hero for his remarkable actions in saving seven children and their teachers who were trapped on a chairlift after a cable snapped incident in Battagram.

Muhammad Sohaib’s courageous role in the 14-hour rescue operation has received widespread admiration. The challenging task unfolded in the rugged terrain of Allai Tehsil, situated within the mountainous area.

During an aerial operation, the Pakistan Army successfully rescued a child through a sling operation. However, due to unfavourable weather conditions and darkness, the aerial rescue was suspended. At this point, Muhammad Sohaib willingly volunteered to participate in the ongoing rescue efforts.

Sohaib exhibited immense bravery as he manoeuvred on an improvised dolly, using a rope to individually rescue each child from the stranded chairlift. Muhammad Ali Swati and Ilyas, two other young individuals from the Mansehra district, also contributed to the mission.

When the evening halted aerial efforts, Sohaib initiated a conventional ground operation that efficiently rescued all passengers within a few hours.

Thanks to the combined dedication of the rescue team, all passengers were safely brought down, effectively concluding the operation. Muhammad Sohaib was hailed as a hero and received praise and rewards from various individuals in Battagram.

Celebrities like Farhan Saeed, Zunaira Inam Khan, Minal Khan, and Momal Sheikh took to their Instagram accounts to commend the hero for his courageous act. The incident occurred on a Tuesday morning when a group of eight people found themselves suspended in a cable car, 900 feet above the ground, following a cable malfunction. The rescue effort began in the morning, but it wasn’t until late evening that the first two children could be rescued.

