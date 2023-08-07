Bellie and Bomman Seek Rs 2 Crore: Director Faces Legal Action

The couple is seeking a goodwill gesture of Rs 2 crore, claiming they were promised a home.

In a shocking turn of events, Bomman and Bellie, the renowned tribal couple featured in the Oscar-winning documentary “The Elephant Whisperers,” have sent a legal notice to director Kartiki Gonsalves, alleging financial exploitation and neglect. The couple is seeking a goodwill gesture of Rs 2 crore, claiming they were promised a home, a vehicle, and financial compensation based on the project’s income.

According to the legal notice acquired by PTI, Bomman, and Bellie were introduced as the true heroes of the documentary to esteemed personalities, including celebrities, sportspersons, and political leaders, which boosted their recognition for their work. However, despite their significant contributions to the film’s success, the couple alleges that they never received any financial compensation. Instead, all the monetary benefits were claimed by the filmmaker from the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and the Prime Minister of India.

The couple has refrained from commenting on the case directly, urging reporters to seek further details from their legal representatives. They sought assistance from Chennai-based lawyer and social activist, Pravin Raj, who connected them with a law firm in Chennai to pursue their case.

Reportedly, Bomman and Bellie are deeply disappointed with Kartiki Gonsalves, who had initially promised them financial aid and support for Bellie’s granddaughter’s education during the filmmaking process. However, as per their allegations, Gonsalves is now refusing to share any portion of the documentary’s considerable profits. The couple had faithfully followed Gonsalves’ instructions, hoping for mutual prosperity as the film achieved success, but they claim that Gonsalves has been avoiding their attempts to reach out.

In response to the legal notice, Kartiki Gonsalves and Sikhya Entertainment, the production company behind “The Elephant Whisperers,” released a statement defending their actions. They stated that the primary objective of the documentary was to spotlight elephant conservation and the remarkable efforts of the Forest Department and its mahouts, Bomman and Bellie. The filmmakers asserted that the documentary had significantly raised awareness for the cause and garnered donations from Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister for the welfare of 91 mahouts and Cavadis, who care for the state’s elephants.

Moreover, the film’s makers emphasized that the documentary had received acclaim from heads of state across India, and the Academy Award it won was a moment of national pride, shining a spotlight on the mahouts’ vital work. In conclusion, they refuted all allegations made by Bomman and Bellie, expressing deep respect for all contributors to the documentary and reaffirming their commitment to bringing about positive change.

The legal battle between the elephant-whispering couple and the director has garnered significant attention, with the entire film community and the public watching closely to see how this controversy unfolds.

