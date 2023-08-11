Gal Gadot leaves her stunts to the experts

Advertisement

The actress who played ‘Wonder Woman’ said she doesn’t do all the action scenes herself. She thinks it’s important to appreciate the experts who do these scenes instead of actors. She praised their dedication to their job.

In an interview with Flaunt given before the Hollywood actors strike, she explained: “When people say: ‘I do all of my stunts by myself: ‘I’m like, ‘Really?’ … [The only exception] is Tom Cruise, who really, really does them.”

She added: “I always try to celebrate my stunt women and men. The amount of work and the risk they take, the dedication – everything they give is just incredible. They’ve become like a second family to me. They should be celebrated because they really make us look like the best version of ourselves.”

In the talk, Gal talked about her unexpected comeback in the 'Fast and Furious' series in 'Fast X,' even though her character seemed to have died in an earlier part. She explained: "I mean they [the 'Fast and Furious' franchise] were the first to give me an opportunity in Hollywood. I still get emotional with the love from the fans. "For years, I've been asked by so many different fans to 'Come back, come back!' And they even did a campaign for me to return. It was mind-blowing to me, and these are things I don't take lightly. So, I was like, 'Okay, maybe now it's time, maybe now is the right time to return.' It's really exciting, and it feels right."