The sudden and sad death of Angus Cloud has left fans and loved ones in deep sorrow. He was famous for his role as Fezco in the TV series Euphoria.
His family announced his passing shortly after his father’s funeral, revealing the heartbreak he was going through. Amidst the grieving, Angus Cloud’s rumored girlfriend, model Sydney Martin, shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram Stories.
Sydney Martin, who was rumored to have an on-off relationship with Angus Cloud, posted a sad message on her Instagram Stories after news of his death.
She used seven red broken-hearted emojis on a black background to express her deep sorrow. Even though their relationship was not confirmed, she had shared cute mirror selfies with Angus, showing their bond.
Angus Cloud’s family spoke through TMZ, expressing their deep sadness over losing the talented actor. They revealed that Angus was deeply affected by the recent passing of his father, who was his closest confidant.
The cause of his death is not known, but his family mentioned that he had been open about his mental health struggles. They want his passing to remind others that they are not alone, and it’s important to address mental health issues openly and not suffer in silence.
