The tragic death of Angus Cloud has left fans and loved ones devastated.

Angus Cloud’s rumored girlfriend has broken her silence0.

She used seven red broken-hearted emojis on a black background to express her deep sorrow.

Advertisement

The sudden and sad death of Angus Cloud has left fans and loved ones in deep sorrow. He was famous for his role as Fezco in the TV series Euphoria.

His family announced his passing shortly after his father’s funeral, revealing the heartbreak he was going through. Amidst the grieving, Angus Cloud’s rumored girlfriend, model Sydney Martin, shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram Stories.