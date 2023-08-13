Javeria Saud, Jannat & Saud Qasmi’s Joyful Times Square Vacay

Actress Javeria Saud, renowned for her compelling role as Azra in the drama “Baby Baji,” has managed to find a moment of respite in her bustling schedule. Currently, she’s relishing a delightful time with her children in the USA, particularly at the iconic Times Square in New York. Notably, Javeria’s extended family also resides in the United States.

Prior to her marriage, Javeria Saud graced television screens with her enchanting naat recitations. After tying the knot, she garnered her husband’s support to embark on a new journey in TV dramas. This marked her sudden and successful foray into acting, often portraying roles that encapsulate quintessential family narratives.

A versatile artist, Javeria Saud places considerable emphasis on her fitness, defying expectations as a mother of two even after 18 years of marriage. In addition to her acting endeavors, she adeptly manages her own production house and ventures.

In this feature, we catch a glimpse of Azra from “Baby Baji,” seizing a moment to visit her in-laws and bask in quality family time in the USA. Viral snapshots capture her radiant presence at Times Square, while heartwarming photographs showcase precious moments shared with her daughter, Jannat.

For those eager to witness Javeria Saud’s enthralling vacation escapade with her family across the Atlantic, the captivating images below provide a delightful window into her American sojourn.

Take a look at the picture below:

