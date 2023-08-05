Jennifer Aniston Reacts to Jamie Foxx’s ‘Antisemitic’ Post

Jamie Foxx recently posted a controversial message on his Instagram, calling out insincere friends and making some questionable statements. Netizens noticed that Jennifer Aniston had liked the post, leading to criticism for supporting what some considered “antisemitic” and “anti-Jewish” content. However, Jennifer Aniston has now responded, disputing the narrative and addressing the situation.

On August 4, Jamie Foxx posted a controversial message on his Instagram, which was later deleted due to its potentially antisemitic undertones. In the post, “They killed this dude named Jesus… what do you think they’ll do to you? #fakefriends #fakelove,” Although the post was taken down, the related story remained visible. Fans and Jewish groups were quick to notice the message, and some also noticed that Jennifer Aniston had liked the post, leading to criticism against her for supporting such content.

Check out the responses below:

One user wrote, “@jenniferaniston why are you liking antisemitic posts [x3 crying face emojis].” Another said, “@jenniferaniston think before you like. Unless you really do agree here which would not be cool.” A third asked, “Liked by Jennifer Aniston?! [crying face emoji].” A fourth noted Aniston’s like and said, “More concerned about @jenniferaniston liking this. Not sure if she understands what this means, but this breaks my heart.”

Jennifer Aniston has finally addressed the situation and put an end to the false narrative. She took to her Instagram story to clarify that she did not intentionally or accidentally “like” Jamie Foxx’s controversial post. “This really makes me sick. I did not ‘like’ this post on purpose or by accident. And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their fees – I do NOT support any form of antisemitism. I truly don’t tolerate HATE of any kind. Period.”

Advertisement Jennifer Aniston on her account “liking” Jamie Foxx’s Instagram post. “I did not like this post on purpose or by accident.” pic.twitter.com/fbKqBtHBte — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 5, 2023

