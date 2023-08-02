Jennifer Hudson Addresses Dating Rumors with Common

Jennifer Hudson has been tight-lipped about her rumored relationship with rapper Common, but she may have just given a subtle confirmation. During a recent chat with TMZ, the singer was congratulated on her supposed relationship with Common, to which she replied with a simple ‘Thank you.’ When asked about possible collaborations with Common, she chose not to comment. However, at the end of the conversation, she referred to Common as a ‘beautiful man,’ sparking speculation among fans.

Take a look at the video below:

While some fans are excited about the potential romance, others are concerned, considering Common’s recent breakup with comedian Tiffany Haddish. Haddish revealed in July 2023 that their split was mutual and happened over the phone.

Despite the mixed reactions, the new photos of Jennifer and Common together indicate they are in a happy relationship. As the duo continues to keep details private, fans are eagerly watching for any further hints from the talented singer and rapper.

