Kanwal & Zulqarnain’s Singapore Getaway: Siloso Beach Resort

Celebrity power couple Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar are winning hearts with their charming relationship. Both prominent TikTok and YouTube personalities, Kanwal boasts 18.9 million TikTok followers and over 4 million on Instagram, while Zulqarnain also commands a substantial social media audience, delighting fans with his daily vlogs.

The couple, blessed with an adorable daughter named Aizal Zulqarnain, frequently shares their treasured family moments. Presently, they are enjoying a well-deserved vacation, transitioning from Malaysia to the picturesque Sentosa, Singapore. The duo captured the serenity of Siloso Beach Resort, sharing captivating snapshots with their beloved daughter. Kanwal and Zulqarnain’s genuine affection for their little one shines through as they explore the enchanting landscapes of Singapore.

Eager to let their fans in on their adventure, the couple graciously shared glimpses of their vacation at the beach resort. The candid photographs encapsulate their joy and camaraderie against the stunning backdrop of Siloso Beach Resort. For enthusiasts of the couple’s heartwarming journey, these shared moments offer a delightful insight into their travels and family bonds.

Take a look at the pictures below:

